Court refuses to keep monastery of Russian-linked church in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The Commercial Court of Kyiv has recognised the termination of the contract of free use concluded between the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (men's monastery) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) and the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra as legal. The decision considers the premises of the Lower Lavra particularly.

Source: Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine

Quote: "Thus, the Commercial Court of Kyiv refused to satisfy the claims of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (men's monastery) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church [of the Moscow Patriarchate – ed.]."

Details: This religious organisation wished to keep using state-owned religious buildings and other property, which de jure belongs to the state.

Before that, during an inspection, the commission of the ministry discovered several violations of the contract concluded between the UOC-MP and the reserve, which became the grounds for its termination.

Background: In March 2023, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve terminated the agreement with the UOC-MP on the free use of the monastery in Kyiv. The monks had to leave the monastery and all buildings by 29 March.

