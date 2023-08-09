All Sections
Ukraine receives 2 more launchers for Patriot air defence system from Germany

European PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 19:12

On Wednesday, 9 August, the German government reported on the next tranche of military assistance to Ukraine over the past week, among which it mentioned two launchers of the Patriot air defence system.

Source: European Pravda 

Details: In addition to Patriot launchers, Germany supplied Ukraine with 6,525 rounds of 155 mm smoke ammunition, 10 BV206 tracked all-terrain vehicles, five border guard vehicles, and four VECTOR reconnaissance drones.

The list also includes materials for explosive ordnance disposal, over 1,000 binoculars and 20,000 goggles, six 8x8 HX81 tractors and five semi-trailers, two 8x6 heavy trucks with containers and 40,000 first-aid kits.

Background: In April 2023, Germany transferred a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system with missiles to Ukraine. One such battery includes a radar, a command post and up to eight launchers, designed for four missiles each.

In addition, Ukraine also received another Patriot system from the United States and additional launchers from the Netherlands.

Raytheon Technologies, a manufacturer of Patriot air defence systems, plans to significantly increase production volumes and transfer additional systems to Ukraine.

