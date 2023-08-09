All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine receives 2 more launchers for Patriot air defence system from Germany

European PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 19:12

On Wednesday, 9 August, the German government reported on the next tranche of military assistance to Ukraine over the past week, among which it mentioned two launchers of the Patriot air defence system.

Source: European Pravda 

Details: In addition to Patriot launchers, Germany supplied Ukraine with 6,525 rounds of 155 mm smoke ammunition, 10 BV206 tracked all-terrain vehicles, five border guard vehicles, and four VECTOR reconnaissance drones.

The list also includes materials for explosive ordnance disposal, over 1,000 binoculars and 20,000 goggles, six 8x8 HX81 tractors and five semi-trailers, two 8x6 heavy trucks with containers and 40,000 first-aid kits.

Background: In April 2023, Germany transferred a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system with missiles to Ukraine. One such battery includes a radar, a command post and up to eight launchers, designed for four missiles each.

In addition, Ukraine also received another Patriot system from the United States and additional launchers from the Netherlands.

Raytheon Technologies, a manufacturer of Patriot air defence systems, plans to significantly increase production volumes and transfer additional systems to Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: