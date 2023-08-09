White House sees no evidence Americans' support for sending military aid to Ukraine is diminishing

John Kirby, the US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, has said that he sees no evidence that Americans’ support for sending military aid to Ukraine has diminished.

Source: CNN, citing John Kirby during a call with reporters

Details: Kirby said that since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the White House has seen "solid support from the American people, solid support from the Congress in a bipartisan and bicameral way for continuing to support Ukraine".

"It’s not just important to the people of Ukraine, but it’s important to our European allies and partners, particularly our NATO allies, given that this fighting is on the doorstep of many of those NATO allies," Kirby added.

Kirby said aiding Ukraine was important for the "national security of the American people".

"If some Americans don’t feel that or since that … I think it’s important to remember that if we just sit back and we let Putin win, we let him take Ukraine, where does it stop next?" Kirby said.

Background: On 4 August, CNN shared a poll it conducted, which found that 55% of Americans say the US Congress should not authorise additional funding to support Ukraine, and 51% say that the US has already done enough to help Ukraine.

A report on 7 August stated that the US has allocated over US$66 billion in total aid to Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. US President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to ask Congress for additional funding for Ukraine by the end of the summer.

Reuters earlier reported that President Joe Biden's administration was set to announce US$200 million in new military aid to Ukraine as early as Tuesday, 8 August.

