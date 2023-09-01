New satellite images of IL-76 aircraft destroyed near Pskov emerge

SATELLITE IMAGES OF THE DESTROYED IL-76 NEAR PSKOV: PHOTO: MT ANDERSON

New satellite images showing the aftermath of the attack on the airbase near Pskov, where Il-76 aircraft were destroyed, have emerged online.

Source: OSINT researcher MT Anderson on Twitter

Details: The footage confirms that 4 Russian Il-76 aircraft were destroyed.

The images indicate that two of these aircraft have burned down completely.

Two more are likely to have suffered extensive damage.

Previously: The media posted the first satellite images of the airbase following the Ukrainian drone attack on Pskov overnight.

Background:

Four Il-76 aircraft were damaged at a military airbase in Pskov in a UAV attack.

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence confirmed the destruction of four Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft during an overnight drone attack on Pskov.

