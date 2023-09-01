All Sections
Russian forces attack Ukraine with two missiles overnight: 1 destroyed, 1 hit Vinnytsia Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 1 September 2023, 08:28
Russian forces attack Ukraine with two missiles overnight: 1 destroyed, 1 hit Vinnytsia Oblast
LAUNCH OF Kalibr cruise missile. Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed one Russian Kalibr cruise missile overnight, while another one hit a private facility in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "On the night of 31 August-1 September 2023, the enemy fired Kalibr cruise missiles. Two missiles were launched from the Black Sea (near Feodosiia).

One missile was destroyed, and the other hit a private facility in Vinnytsia Oblast."

Details: The missile strike damaged property and private cars. The wounded are being treated.

Updated: Andrii Raikovych, Head of the Kirovohrad Oblast Military Command, said a cruise missile was shot down in the sky over Kirovohrad Oblast during a morning air-raid warning. There was no damage, no deaths and no injuries.

Advertisement: