All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian arrested in Cyprus for buying US microelectronics for Russia's defence industry

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 September 2023, 11:00
Russian arrested in Cyprus for buying US microelectronics for Russia's defence industry
stock PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russian and German citizen Artur Petrov has been arrested in Cyprus on suspicion of illegally purchasing large quantities of sensitive US-made microelectronics for a Russian company that supplies it to manufacturers of military equipment.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the US Department of Justice

Details: Petrov, 33, who holds dual Russian-German citizenship and lives in Russia and Cyprus, was arrested on 26 August in the Republic of Cyprus at the request of the United States.

Advertisement:

According to court documents, together with two other Russians, he fraudulently purchased large quantities of microelectronics for Electrocom VPK LLC, a supplier of critical electronic components for arms manufacturers and other equipment in Russia, from US distributors.

Petrov was charged on several counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, export control violations, smuggling, fraud and money laundering. Each of these charges carries a maximum sentence of five to 20 years.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • Prior to that, Swedish prosecutors accused a suspect of espionage against Sweden and the United States in favour of Russia. This suspect was supposedly involved in intelligence activities for nine years.
  • The Swedish investigation also believes that 60-year-old Sergei Skvortsov, who was detained on suspicion of espionage, organised the supply of sanctioned goods to Russia through Finnish companies.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: