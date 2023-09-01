Ukraine's Security Service detains sniper who was supposed to kill command of armed forces brigades on 9 May

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a fourth member of the group which was preparing an attack on the defence forces’ command in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 9 May of this year.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine reports that it had earlier detained two organisers, and later exposed their accomplice, who had hidden weapons and ammunition under the bed of his 6-year-old daughter.

Quote: "Currently, the Ukrainian special service has tracked down the fourth member of the FSB agent network, who goes by the alias of Phantom. He laid low after a series of arrests of his henchmen, trying to avoid punishment this way.

The investigation materials indicate that the defendant turned out to be a resident of the regional centre, a former military man who had the skills to shoot a Vintorez, a silenced sniper rifle. These weapons are produced in the Russian Federation and used primarily by the Special Forces units of the aggressor country."

Details: The SSU reports that the Phantom was supposed to use this rifle to attack the command of Ukrainian Armed Forces combat units, which are fighting on the front lines in Ukraine's south.

For this purpose, the Russian "handlers" of the sniper planned to arrange a hiding place containing weapons for him.

After the other group members were disposed of, a representative of the FSB later contacted Phantom. His new task was to adjust the fire at the frontline positions of the Armed Forces, using a Russian-made Solntsepek flamethrower system. He tried to covertly use his acquaintances from the frontline areas to gather intelligence.

PHOTO: SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

More than 500 cartridges of various calibres were seized from him, including 308 sniper rifle cartridges, during searches of his residence.

The SSU plans to serve the man with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, under Art. 15.3, Art. 115.1 (attempted murder) and Art. 263.1 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The issue of additional qualification of his actions as treason is being decided.

