Russian forces attack Kherson, killing man
The Russian military attacked the city of Kherson on the afternoon of 1 September, killing a man in his private house.
Source: Press service of Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram
Details: The Russian occupying forces attacked Kherson at around 12:50. Preliminary reports indicate that they deployed mortars to attack the city of Kherson.
Russian forces targeted a private house, and as a result of the attack, a man received injuries incompatible with life. Information about injured people is being specified.
