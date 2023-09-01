Russian forces attack Kherson, killing man

The Russian military attacked the city of Kherson on the afternoon of 1 September, killing a man in his private house.

Source: Press service of Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: The Russian occupying forces attacked Kherson at around 12:50. Preliminary reports indicate that they deployed mortars to attack the city of Kherson.

Russian forces targeted a private house, and as a result of the attack, a man received injuries incompatible with life. Information about injured people is being specified.

