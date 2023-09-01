Ukrainian Armed Forces exhaust Russians near Robotyne to break through 1st line of defence – Estonian Intelligence

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The intelligence centre of the Estonian Defence Forces notes that the most important contact-line events are currently unfolding on the outskirts of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, south of which the Russian military is barely holding its position.

Source: Estonian intelligence report quoted by ERR, as European Pravda reported

Details: The Estonian military assumes that the Ukrainian Defence Forces were able to break through the positions of the Russian army on the contact line; fighting continues with the troops of the first defence line near Novoprokopivka and Verbove.

As Estonian intelligence reports, the Russians are barely holding their ground.

In an attempt to stabilise the situation, the Russian Armed Forces transferred parts of the 76th Guards Airborne Assault Division from Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, and an assault brigade from the Bakhmut front to this area. These circumstances probably indicate that the Russians do not have operational reserves.

In addition, as the intelligence agency emphasised, the Ukrainian Armed Forces could sufficiently exhaust the Russian units holding the defence in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to break through their positions.

Ukrainian troops have created the prerequisites for tactical success - a breakthrough in the first defence line of the Russian Armed Forces.

However, Estonian intelligence believes that it will be very difficult for Ukraine’s Armed Forces to achieve results at the operational level by cutting the land corridor to Crimea.

Russian occupiers continue to attack on the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out attacks near Bakhmut with minimal success, Estonian intelligence added.

Background:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told French diplomats that a group of 31 soldiers made the liberation of Robotyne possible by crawling through minefields on their bellies and knocking the Russians out of their positions.

Dmytro Kuleba criticised the statements about the allegedly slow pace of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and advised such commentators to "shut up".

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged not to rush to conclusions about Ukraine's counteroffensive operations in the summer of 2023, recalling how Ukraine has already exceeded expectations more than once.

