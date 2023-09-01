All Sections
Zelenskyy presents new app for school students

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 September 2023, 16:31
Zelenskyy presents new app for school students
ZELENSKYY AND FEDOROV AT THE PRESENTATION OF MRIIA APPLICATION. PHOTO: PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

On 1 September, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Mriia (Dream), an innovative educational project, to Ukrainian students and their parents and teachers.

Source: The President's Office

Details: The President's Office noted that the aim of the project is to give children their own personal educational space and a unique development algorithm.

The app will help children, parents and teachers navigate the educational process and beyond more effectively.

The app has content for students, a timetable, a daily plan, Mriia ID (digital content for the child), information on the child's school achievements, communication between the teacher and parents, learning resources, air-raid warning notifications, and notifications that will be sent to parents when their child is in a shelter.

Zelenskyy also noted that almost a million Ukrainian children will be studying online. Nearly a million more, most of them in Ukraine, will be studying in a mixed format. The app will make the learning process easier for everyone.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Crucially, the Mriia app will finally make teachers' lives easier. We are eliminating as much paperwork as possible. At the moment there are all kinds of forms they need to fill out. Most of a teacher’s attention should be on teaching, not wasting time."

Details: Developers plan to integrate the entire educational system and kindergartens into the Mriia app and add more help for parents. The project is to be rolled out across other educational institutions in Ukraine.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy alluded to the new innovation for schoolchildren during his evening video address on 31 August.
  • Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science have developed recommendations in conjunction with UNICEF for the organisation of learning loss compensation programmes for educational institutions, public organisations, education management bodies and so on.
  • The academic year 2023/2024 in Kyiv will run from 1 September to 31 May.

