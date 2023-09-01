Putin claims he is to meet Chinese leader soon
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will soon have a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, quoting Putin
Quote: "Pretty soon we will have events, and the meeting will be held with the head of the People's Republic of China. He calls me his friend, I gladly call him my friend, because this is a person who personally does a lot to develop Russian-Chinese relations and ties, on top of that [he does it] in a variety of spheres."
Background:
- Earlier, Bloomberg wrote that Putin agreed to visit China. This voyage will be his first trip abroad after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!