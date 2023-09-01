Putin claims he is to meet Chinese leader soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will soon have a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, quoting Putin

Quote: "Pretty soon we will have events, and the meeting will be held with the head of the People's Republic of China. He calls me his friend, I gladly call him my friend, because this is a person who personally does a lot to develop Russian-Chinese relations and ties, on top of that [he does it] in a variety of spheres."

Background:

Earlier, Bloomberg wrote that Putin agreed to visit China. This voyage will be his first trip abroad after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

