Russians launch 4 missile and 30 air strikes over past day – General Staff report

Over the past day, the Russian army has launched 4 missile and 30 air strikes and launched 32 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukraine’s troops and populated areas.

Source: Evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: 31 combat clashes took place at the front during the day. The Russian military conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast, Kurdiumivka, Sieverne, Krasnohorivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front.

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force carried out six strikes on the areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and four on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the day, units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit 10 artillery pieces in firing positions, 1 ammunition storage point and 1 Russian radar station.

