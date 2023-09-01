Denmark to increase financial aid for Ukraine to over €200 million

Denmark plans to increase the financial aid for Ukraine’s civil needs to over €200 million.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, European Pravda

Details: The finance law for 2024 includes this suggestion.

"The key priority is the aid for Ukraine and the Ukrainian population. This is why this year we will allocate a record-breaking sum for civil efforts again so that we can continue providing this important support and help in dealing with the harsh consequences of the war.

The reconstruction of Ukraine will take a long time, and the needs are enormous," Dan Jørgensen, Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, stated.

The Danish aid, among other things, must facilitate providing urgent help to the victims of the war and will be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine. These funds will help Ukrainians to restore critical infrastructure in a more eco-friendly and efficient way.

The Danish government has taken on special responsibility for the city of Mykolaiv and its rebuilding on the request of Ukraine.

In Mykolaiv, Denmark helps facilitate better access to water and heat, and also provides help in rebuilding and repairing residential areas, schools and medical institutions.

Background:

In March, Denmark and Mykolaiv Oblast signed the rebuilding memorandum.

