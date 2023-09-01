All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Denmark to increase financial aid for Ukraine to over €200 million

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 September 2023, 22:34
Denmark to increase financial aid for Ukraine to over €200 million

Denmark plans to increase the financial aid for Ukraine’s civil needs to over €200 million.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, European Pravda

Details: The finance law for 2024 includes this suggestion.

Advertisement:

"The key priority is the aid for Ukraine and the Ukrainian population. This is why this year we will allocate a record-breaking sum for civil efforts again so that we can continue providing this important support and help in dealing with the harsh consequences of the war.

The reconstruction of Ukraine will take a long time, and the needs are enormous," Dan Jørgensen, Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, stated.

The Danish aid, among other things, must facilitate providing urgent help to the victims of the war and will be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine. These funds will help Ukrainians to restore critical infrastructure in a more eco-friendly and efficient way.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The Danish government has taken on special responsibility for the city of Mykolaiv and its rebuilding on the request of Ukraine. 

In Mykolaiv, Denmark helps facilitate better access to water and heat, and also provides help in rebuilding and repairing residential areas, schools and medical institutions.

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: