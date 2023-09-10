Russian forces launch attack drones from north
An air-raid warning has been issued in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts due to a threat of loitering munitions.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force
Details: The Ukrainian Air Force reported at 23:08 that the Russians might use kamikaze UAVs in Sumy Oblast.
A report emerged at 23:17 that attack drones were also heading towards Chernihiv Oblast.
Later, the Air Force issued an air-raid warning to Nizhyn and Pryluky of Chernihiv Oblast.
Immediately after midnight, a message appeared, saying "a group of attack UAVs is approaching Kyiv Oblast", and an air-raid warning was issued in the oblast.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!