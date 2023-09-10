Russian forces launch attack drones from north

An air-raid warning has been issued in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts due to a threat of loitering munitions.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force reported at 23:08 that the Russians might use kamikaze UAVs in Sumy Oblast.

A report emerged at 23:17 that attack drones were also heading towards Chernihiv Oblast.

Later, the Air Force issued an air-raid warning to Nizhyn and Pryluky of Chernihiv Oblast.

Immediately after midnight, a message appeared, saying "a group of attack UAVs is approaching Kyiv Oblast", and an air-raid warning was issued in the oblast.

