Air Force reports on threat of use of ballistic missiles in eastern oblasts
Sunday, 10 September 2023, 01:40
Air Force of Ukraine reported that the eastern oblasts were under threat of Russian ballistic missile attacks on the night of 9-10 September.
Source: the Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces
Quote: "There is a threat of ballistic weapons use in the eastern oblasts."
Advertisement:
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the eastern oblasts.
Update: Later, the Air Force reported that the threat was over, and the all-clear was given in the oblasts.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!