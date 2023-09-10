Air Force reports on threat of use of ballistic missiles in eastern oblasts

Air Force of Ukraine reported that the eastern oblasts were under threat of Russian ballistic missile attacks on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: the Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Quote: "There is a threat of ballistic weapons use in the eastern oblasts."

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the eastern oblasts.

Update: Later, the Air Force reported that the threat was over, and the all-clear was given in the oblasts.

