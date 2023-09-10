Ukrainian defenders kill 490 Russians and destroy 22 artillery pieces in one day
Sunday, 10 September 2023, 08:07
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, and over the past day alone, Ukraine’s Defence forces killed 490 Russian occupiers and destroyed 10 tanks and 16 armoured combat vehicles belonging to the Russians.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 10 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 268,630 (+490) military personnel
- 4,554 (+10) tanks
- 8,755 (+16) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,811 (+22) artillery systems
- 760 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 509 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,593 (+5) tactical UAVs
- 1,455 (+0) cruise missiles
- 19 (+0) ships and boats
- 8,338 (+40) vehicles and tankers
- 872 (+2) other vehicles and equipment
The data is being updated.
