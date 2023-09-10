Ukrainian defenders kill 490 Russians and destroy 22 artillery pieces in one day

STOCK PHOTO: FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES Of UKRAINE

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, and over the past day alone, Ukraine’s Defence forces killed 490 Russian occupiers and destroyed 10 tanks and 16 armoured combat vehicles belonging to the Russians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 10 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 268,630 (+490) military personnel

4,554 (+10) tanks

8,755 (+16) armoured combat vehicles

5,811 (+22) artillery systems

760 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems

509 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,593 (+5) tactical UAVs

1,455 (+0) cruise missiles

19 (+0) ships and boats

8,338 (+40) vehicles and tankers

872 (+2) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being updated.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!