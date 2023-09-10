Russians install their own telephone towers in Melitopol to eavesdrop

Ivan Fedorov, the official mayor of temporarily occupied Melitopol, has said that Russians have installed video cameras and telephone towers in the city to keep a closer eye on local residents.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the legitimately elected mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "Big Brother [Russia] likes not only to peep, but also to eavesdrop. The Russian invaders of Melitopol are keeping a close eye on those "dissenters". First they placed video cameras around the city, and then switched to telephone communications. They were unable to reconfigure the Ukrainian towers, so they set up their own. But there's a catch: [this was done] to listen to conversations."

Details: Ivan Fedorov added that the Russians had recently installed a new telephone tower near the hospital campus, and another in the district opposite School No.24.

PHOTO: IVAN FEDOROV'S TELEGRAM

"At the same time, for a year and a half, they have not provided normal communication and the Internet for people. The enemy towers are only serving enemy purposes," said Fedorov.

