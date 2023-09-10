Germany's Scholz refers to G20 final declaration as success

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed satisfaction with the final statement of the G20 summit in New Delhi, which contained weak language on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Source: Scholz during a press conference, as reported by European Pravda, citing DW

Details: The German prime minister highly praised the statement's emphasis on the "territorial integrity" of all countries, even though the document does not directly condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

He said it was a success that Russia eventually gave up resisting such a decision simply because everyone else was moving in that direction.

Scholz said that the G20 meeting was highly successful so far, because many things that a lot of people thought were impossible have been achieved.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed disappointment with the part of the final declaration of the G20 summit that dealt with Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and noted that the participation of the Ukrainian side would have allowed the participants to understand the situation better.

Earlier, the G20 summit had reportedly agreed on a joint declaration despite disagreements between member states over Russia's war against Ukraine, but details remain unknown.

The communique emphasised the unacceptability of using nuclear weapons amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

"In line with the U.N. Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," the declaration reads.

The G20 summit participants also encouraged the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was disrupted by Russia.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!