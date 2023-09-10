All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany's Scholz refers to G20 final declaration as success

European PravdaSunday, 10 September 2023, 16:34

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed satisfaction with the final statement of the G20 summit in New Delhi, which contained weak language on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Source: Scholz during a press conference, as reported by European Pravda, citing DW

Details: The German prime minister highly praised the statement's emphasis on the "territorial integrity" of all countries, even though the document does not directly condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

He said it was a success that Russia eventually gave up resisting such a decision simply because everyone else was moving in that direction.

Scholz said that the G20 meeting was highly successful so far, because many things that a lot of people thought were impossible have been achieved.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed disappointment with the part of the final declaration of the G20 summit that dealt with Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and noted that the participation of the Ukrainian side would have allowed the participants to understand the situation better.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Earlier, the G20 summit had reportedly agreed on a joint declaration despite disagreements between member states over Russia's war against Ukraine, but details remain unknown.

The communique emphasised the unacceptability of using nuclear weapons amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

"In line with the U.N. Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," the declaration reads.

The G20 summit participants also encouraged the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was disrupted by Russia.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: