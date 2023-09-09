All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


G20 summit participants urge to restore Black Sea Grain Initiative

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 9 September 2023, 16:29
G20 summit participants urge to restore Black Sea Grain Initiative
Stock photo: Pixabay

In their final declaration, participants in the summit of the G20 countries called for the implementation of the grain agreement, which Russia had previously thwarted.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The statement calls for the full, timely and effective implementation of the grain agreement to ensure the immediate and unhindered supply of grain, food, fertilisers and raw materials from Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

The summit participants also called for an end to attacks on the relevant infrastructure.

Earlier: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced, taking into account that India is presiding over the G20 at the moment, that the G20 summit has agreed on a joint declaration, finding compromise wording in the blocks related to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • Bloomberg reports that Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan calls on G-20 leaders to meet some of Russia's demands to renew the grain agreement.
  • The day before, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that easing of some of the sanctions against the Russian Federation in exchange for restoring the grain deal would be a victory for Russian food blackmail.
  • Earlier, the German publication Bild reported that the UN is currently conducting secret negotiations with the Russian Federation to reach a deal, in which the key sanctions imposed after the beginning of its large-scale invasion of Ukraine will be lifted from Vladimir Putin’s terrorist regime in exchange for reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin, following talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, stated that Moscow was not ready to immediately return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which it quit in July.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: