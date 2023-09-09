In their final declaration, participants in the summit of the G20 countries called for the implementation of the grain agreement, which Russia had previously thwarted.

Details: The statement calls for the full, timely and effective implementation of the grain agreement to ensure the immediate and unhindered supply of grain, food, fertilisers and raw materials from Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

The summit participants also called for an end to attacks on the relevant infrastructure.

Earlier: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced, taking into account that India is presiding over the G20 at the moment, that the G20 summit has agreed on a joint declaration, finding compromise wording in the blocks related to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Bloomberg reports that Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan calls on G-20 leaders to meet some of Russia's demands to renew the grain agreement.

The day before, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that easing of some of the sanctions against the Russian Federation in exchange for restoring the grain deal would be a victory for Russian food blackmail.

Earlier, the German publication Bild reported that the UN is currently conducting secret negotiations with the Russian Federation to reach a deal, in which the key sanctions imposed after the beginning of its large-scale invasion of Ukraine will be lifted from Vladimir Putin’s terrorist regime in exchange for reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, following talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, stated that Moscow was not ready to immediately return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which it quit in July.

