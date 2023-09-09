All Sections
G20 Summit agrees on joint declaration finding compromise on Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 9 September 2023, 14:25
G20 Summit agrees on joint declaration finding compromise on Ukraine
NARENDRA MODI. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced, taking into account that India is presiding over the G20 at the moment, that the G20 summit has agreed on a joint declaration, finding compromise wording in the blocks related to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Reuters

Quote: "On the back of the hard work of all the teams, we have received consensus on the G20 Leaders Summit Declaration. I announce the adoption of this declaration."

Details: Modi said that the approval of the declaration shows that the participants were able to find compromise wording in the blocks related to Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Prime Minister did not provide details on what wording was agreed upon. 

The G20 countries have very different positions on the matter of Russia's war against Ukraine: Western countries are in favour of a stronger condemnation of Russia, while the countries of the Global South want a greater focus on economic issues. 

Reuters suggests that the wording could be similar to that of the declaration for the 2022 summit in Indonesia. They noted that most countries condemn Russia for the war, but there are also other views.

The draft declaration of the summit, which the journalists took a look at, did not yet contain any text in the section on the geopolitical situation.

