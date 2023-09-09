Ukraine disappointed with G20 declaration, Foreign Ministry suggests correct wording

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has commented on the final joint declaration of the G20 countries, expressing disappointment with its wording.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, as reported by European Pravda

Advertisement:

Details: Nikolenko expressed disappointment with the part of the document that concerns Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and also noted that the participation of the Ukrainian side would allow the participants to better understand the situation.

Quote: "The principle of ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’ remains pivotal like never before."

More details: At the same time, the Foreign Ministry spokesman suggested certain changes for the main elements of the text for it to be closer to reality.

He pointed out that in the declaration, it should be noted that Russia is waging war against Ukraine instead of the words about the "war in Ukraine," and also stressed that it is the Russian Federation, and not "all countries," that should refrain from using force for territorial gains.

Nikolenko also pointed out the need for the summit participants to condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine and urge Russia to immediately stop it.

Background:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced, taking into account that India is presiding over the G20 at the moment, that the G20 summit has agreed on a joint declaration, finding compromise wording in the blocks related to Russia's war against Ukraine.

In their final declaration, participants in the summit of the G20 countries called for the implementation of the grain agreement, which Russia had previously thwarted.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!