All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine disappointed with G20 declaration, Foreign Ministry suggests correct wording

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 9 September 2023, 17:12
Ukraine disappointed with G20 declaration, Foreign Ministry suggests correct wording
G20 Summit. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has commented on the final joint declaration of the G20 countries, expressing disappointment with its wording.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, as reported by European Pravda 

Advertisement:

Details: Nikolenko expressed disappointment with the part of the document that concerns Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and also noted that the participation of the Ukrainian side would allow the participants to better understand the situation.

Quote: "The principle of ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’ remains pivotal like never before."

More details: At the same time, the Foreign Ministry spokesman suggested certain changes for the main elements of the text for it to be closer to reality.

He pointed out that in the declaration, it should be noted that Russia is waging war against Ukraine instead of the words about the "war in Ukraine," and also stressed that it is the Russian Federation, and not "all countries," that should refrain from using force for territorial gains.

Nikolenko also pointed out the need for the summit participants to condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine and urge Russia to immediately stop it.

Background: 

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced, taking into account that India is presiding over the G20 at the moment, that the G20 summit has agreed on a joint declaration, finding compromise wording in the blocks related to Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • In their final declaration, participants in the summit of the G20 countries called for the implementation of the grain agreement, which Russia had previously thwarted.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: