Russia develops its military bases near Finnish border

Russia has recently begun work on developing its military bases near the border with Finland.

Source: Finnish public service broadcaster Yle, which posted pictures indicating the changes to the sites, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Satellite images depict newly constructed facilities for maintaining and storing equipment at the Alakurtti garrison and military depot in the city of Petrozavodsk.

Yle points out that more and more equipment is being moved from Petrozavodsk to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the article says, these building projects are the first tangible sign that Russia has started investing in military bases near the Finnish border again after many years.

Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said the changes observed in the satellite images do not pose a threat to Finland.

Retired Finnish Army Major Marko Eklund believes the priority task of the military depot in Petrozavodsk is likely to be the refurbishment and supply of equipment to the Ukrainian front.

"The facility built there is probably for repairs and maintenance. In other words, it's indoor premises for the autumn and winter cold weather so that equipment can be serviced," he said.

Following Finland's accession to NATO, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced plans to reinforce its armed forces near the Finnish border.

The Finnish government's draft budget for 2024 envisages spending 2.3% of GDP on defence in line with the requirements of the North Atlantic Alliance, as the country has now become the latest member of the military-political bloc.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Finland would decide in the autumn how it will contribute to NATO's peacetime common defence.

Finland officially joined NATO on 4 April

