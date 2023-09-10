All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia develops its military bases near Finnish border

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 10 September 2023, 17:59
Russia develops its military bases near Finnish border
Photo: PLANET LABS PBC

Russia has recently begun work on developing its military bases near the border with Finland.

Source: Finnish public service broadcaster Yle, which posted pictures indicating the changes to the sites, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Satellite images depict newly constructed facilities for maintaining and storing equipment at the Alakurtti garrison and military depot in the city of Petrozavodsk.

Advertisement:

Yle points out that more and more equipment is being moved from Petrozavodsk to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the article says, these building projects are the first tangible sign that Russia has started investing in military bases near the Finnish border again after many years.

Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said the changes observed in the satellite images do not pose a threat to Finland.

Retired Finnish Army Major Marko Eklund believes the priority task of the military depot in Petrozavodsk is likely to be the refurbishment and supply of equipment to the Ukrainian front.

"The facility built there is probably for repairs and maintenance. In other words, it's indoor premises for the autumn and winter cold weather so that equipment can be serviced," he said.

Following Finland's accession to NATO, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced plans to reinforce its armed forces near the Finnish border.

Background: 

  • The Finnish government's draft budget for 2024 envisages spending 2.3% of GDP on defence in line with the requirements of the North Atlantic Alliance, as the country has now become the latest member of the military-political bloc.
  • Earlier this year, it was reported that Finland would decide in the autumn how it will contribute to NATO's peacetime common defence.
  • Finland officially joined NATO on 4 April

 Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
All News
Advertisement: