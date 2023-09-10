Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have had partial success near the settlements of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They are driving the Russians out of their positions and gaining foothold on achieved borders.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct the offensive operation on the Melitopol front, offensive (storming) actions on the Bakhmut front, kill the Russian personnel and liberate the occupied territories of Ukraine step by step.

As a result of storming actions the Defence Forces have had partial success near Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They are driving the Russians out of their positions and gaining foothold on achieved borders."

Details: Twenty-five combat encounters have occurred during the day. Russia launched another attack with Iran-made Shahed-136/131 combat drones on Kyiv Oblast. The Air Force of Ukraine, jointly with air defence of the other units of the Defence Forces, 26 out of 33 Shahed drones were destroyed.

In total, the Russians launched 5 missile-, 81 air attacks and 27 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of the Ukrainian forces and on settlements.

Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Over 100 private houses and other civil infrastructure was damaged.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there have been no significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched air strikes near the settlements of Kostiantynivka in Sumy Oblast, Vesele and Ohirtseve in Kharkiv Oblast. Over 25 settlements came under artillery and mortar attacks, namely Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Shalyhyne, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Iskryskivshchyna in Sumy Oblast; Karaichne and Zemlianky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched air strikes near the settlements of Synkivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast. The settlements of Synkivka, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched air strikes on the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 20 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Sirne, Berestove and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine are successfully deterring the Russians near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, air strikes were launched on the settlements of Khromove and New-York in Donetsk Oblast. Over 25 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast, were under artillery and mortar fire by the Russians.

On the Avdiivka front, the Defence Forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Keramika and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Avdiivka. Over 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians, including Keramik, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlement of Marinka during the day. Over 15 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Illinka, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians launched air strikes near the settlement of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched on more than 10 settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, Novomaiorske and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Meanwhile, air strikes were launched on the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 30 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians launched air strikes near the settlement of Burhunka in Kherson Oblast and the islands of Pervomaiskyi and Zmiinyi. The settlements of Beryslav, Tomaryne, Antonivka, Kherson and Veletenske in Kherson Oblast were attacked from artillery and mortars.

During the day, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Defence Forces launched 10 attacks on the areas where manpower, armament and military equipment of the Russians were concentrated.

Units of the Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck eight artillery pieces of the Russians.

