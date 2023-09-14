All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Attack on Sumy Oblast: Russians drop VOG grenades and launch unguided missiles

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 14 September 2023, 02:58
Attack on Sumy Oblast: Russians drop VOG grenades and launch unguided missiles
AFTERMATH OF ATTACK ON SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO: OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russians fired 24 times over the past day on the border areas of Sumy Oblast, dropping VOG grenades from drones and launching unguided missiles.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Details: A total of 132 explosions were recorded in the oblast on 13 September.

Advertisement:

The hromadas of Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Seredyna-Buda, Novasloboda and Bilopillia were attacked. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

The Russians attacked Velyka Pysarivka hromada with mortars (35 explosions) and artillery (22 explosions).

The premises of a school, an arts centre, a private residential building and a car were damaged as a result of one of the mortar attacks.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

A private family home was damaged as a result of artillery shelling.

Esman hromada came under mortar bombardment (four explosions).

Krasnopillia hromada: two VOG grenades were dropped from a UAV launched from Russian territory.

In addition, two missiles were launched from a helicopter. There were also artillery attacks (15 explosions) and mortar attacks (five explosions).

In Yunakivka hromada, 13 mortar explosions and six artillery explosions were recorded.

The Russians fired artillery on Mykolaiv hromada (nine explosions).

Khotyn hromada was hit by four missiles (probably unguided aerial missiles) from a helicopter.

The Russians dropped two bombs on Seredyno-Buda hromada.

There was a mortar attack on Bilopillia hromada (nine explosions).

Novasloboda hromada: artillery shelling was reported (four explosions).

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: