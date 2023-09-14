Attack on Sumy Oblast: Russians drop VOG grenades and launch unguided missiles

AFTERMATH OF ATTACK ON SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO: OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russians fired 24 times over the past day on the border areas of Sumy Oblast, dropping VOG grenades from drones and launching unguided missiles.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 132 explosions were recorded in the oblast on 13 September.

The hromadas of Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Seredyna-Buda, Novasloboda and Bilopillia were attacked. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

The Russians attacked Velyka Pysarivka hromada with mortars (35 explosions) and artillery (22 explosions).

The premises of a school, an arts centre, a private residential building and a car were damaged as a result of one of the mortar attacks.

A private family home was damaged as a result of artillery shelling.

Esman hromada came under mortar bombardment (four explosions).

Krasnopillia hromada: two VOG grenades were dropped from a UAV launched from Russian territory.

In addition, two missiles were launched from a helicopter. There were also artillery attacks (15 explosions) and mortar attacks (five explosions).

In Yunakivka hromada, 13 mortar explosions and six artillery explosions were recorded.

The Russians fired artillery on Mykolaiv hromada (nine explosions).

Khotyn hromada was hit by four missiles (probably unguided aerial missiles) from a helicopter.

The Russians dropped two bombs on Seredyno-Buda hromada.

There was a mortar attack on Bilopillia hromada (nine explosions).

Novasloboda hromada: artillery shelling was reported (four explosions).

