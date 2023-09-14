All Sections
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Shaheds at night: drone debris causes damage

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 14 September 2023, 08:26
Photo: Serhii Lysak's Telegram

Ukraine’s Defence Forces shot down three Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 13-14 September, with debris from the Shaheds partially destroying a private residential building and damaging six more.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipro Oblast Council 

Quote: "At night, the defenders of the skies from Operational Command Skhid (East) shot down three drones over the oblast.

Debris from one of them landed in Pershotravneve hromada, Nikopol district. A private residential building was partially destroyed. Another six were damaged. Eight outbuildings and three cars were also damaged. Dry grass caught fire, and firefighters extinguished the fire."

[A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Details: During the night, the Russians attacked Nikopol district four times. They attacked Marhanets hromada three times with GRAD multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery.

In total, on the night of 13-14 September 2023, from 21:00 to 02:30, the Russian forces attacked Ukraine with several groups of Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from three directions: Cape Chauda, Crimea, and Yeysk and Kursk, Russia.

A total of 22 Shaheds were launched towards Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Sumy oblasts.

As a result of combat operations overnight, air defence destroyed 17 out of 22 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs.

Advertisement: