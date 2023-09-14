All Sections
Russian attack kills child in Kherson Oblast, injures teenage and neighbours who tried to help

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 14 September 2023, 09:28
PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

A 6-year-old boy has been killed, and his 13-year-old brother wounded in an overnight Russian attack on the settlement of Novodmytrivka in Kherson Oblast. Three neighbours who tried to help the children but who came under repeated fire were also injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The prosecutor's office reports that the Russians shelled the settlement of Novodmytrivka in Bilozerka hromada using artillery after 00:00. The Russians shells hit a private residential building and its grounds. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

A 6-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries. His 13-year-old brother was taken to the hospital in a critical condition. Three neighbours who tried to help but who also came under Russian fire were also wounded.

Private residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

 
PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE
 

