All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attack kills child in Kherson Oblast, injures teenage and neighbours who tried to help

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 14 September 2023, 09:28
Russian attack kills child in Kherson Oblast, injures teenage and neighbours who tried to help
PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

A 6-year-old boy has been killed, and his 13-year-old brother wounded in an overnight Russian attack on the settlement of Novodmytrivka in Kherson Oblast. Three neighbours who tried to help the children but who came under repeated fire were also injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The prosecutor's office reports that the Russians shelled the settlement of Novodmytrivka in Bilozerka hromada using artillery after 00:00. The Russians shells hit a private residential building and its grounds. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

A 6-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries. His 13-year-old brother was taken to the hospital in a critical condition. Three neighbours who tried to help but who also came under Russian fire were also wounded.

Private residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

 
PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE
 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: