Lukashenko to fly to Putin on Friday

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 10:42
LUKASHENKO AND PUTIN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will visit Russia on Friday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: BELTA, a Belarusian state-owned news outlet, reported by European Pravda

Details: BELTA reported that the main topics of the talks will be "the international agenda and regional issues", as well as common tasks in the economy, that is, "a lot of work in the field of import substitution".

Background:

  • The last time Putin and Lukashenko met was in July in Russia. Lukashenko was participating in the Russia-Africa summit.
  • After that meeting, Lukashenko said that the Wagnerites were "stressing him out" with their militant moods and that he was "against the division of Ukraine".
  • Later, Lukashenko said that he was "joking" about the intentions of Russian mercenaries to go "on a trip to Rzeszow".
  • In August, the leader of the Wagnerites, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was killed in a plane crash in Russia.
  • After his death, Lukashenko denied that he had supposedly guaranteed Prigozhin's safety after the coup attempt in Russia. 

