All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Collaborator caught in Kherson: she worked for Russian MP

Iryna BalachukThursday, 14 September 2023, 11:02
Collaborator caught in Kherson: she worked for Russian MP
STOCK PHOTO: TELEGRAM OF THE SECURITY SERVICE

Cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine have detained a woman who was spying for Russian MP Igor Kastyukevich. He was appointed by the Kremlin as one of the handlers of the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast, and the woman helped to adjust Russian attacks on the city.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The offender was a local resident who subscribed to one of the social media accounts of a Russian MP during the seizure of the regional centre. After the liberation of the city, she remotely offered him her ‘help’ in adjusting enemy attacks on local facilities of the Ukrainian Defence Forces."

Advertisement:

Details: The woman walked the streets, recorded the locations of Ukrainian units, and sent the information to Kastyukevich’s channel. 

The Security Service of Ukraine said that in this way, the woman adjusted the Russian strike on the city with the use of multiple-launch rocket systems this summer.

She was detained while trying to pass on new intelligence to the Russian MP.

During the search, a mobile phone with evidence of sabotage activities in favour of Russia was seized from the detainee.

She was served with a notice of suspicion under Art. 114-2-3 of the Criminal Code (unauthorised dissemination of information on the supply, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine; movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The woman is in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
All News
Advertisement: