Collaborator caught in Kherson: she worked for Russian MP

Iryna BalachukThursday, 14 September 2023, 11:02
STOCK PHOTO: TELEGRAM OF THE SECURITY SERVICE

Cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine have detained a woman who was spying for Russian MP Igor Kastyukevich. He was appointed by the Kremlin as one of the handlers of the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast, and the woman helped to adjust Russian attacks on the city.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The offender was a local resident who subscribed to one of the social media accounts of a Russian MP during the seizure of the regional centre. After the liberation of the city, she remotely offered him her ‘help’ in adjusting enemy attacks on local facilities of the Ukrainian Defence Forces."

Details: The woman walked the streets, recorded the locations of Ukrainian units, and sent the information to Kastyukevich’s channel. 

The Security Service of Ukraine said that in this way, the woman adjusted the Russian strike on the city with the use of multiple-launch rocket systems this summer.

She was detained while trying to pass on new intelligence to the Russian MP.

During the search, a mobile phone with evidence of sabotage activities in favour of Russia was seized from the detainee.

She was served with a notice of suspicion under Art. 114-2-3 of the Criminal Code (unauthorised dissemination of information on the supply, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine; movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The woman is in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison.

