Putin convenes Federation Council to discuss Russia's ally relations

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 14 September 2023, 12:46
Putin convenes Federation Council to discuss Russia's ally relations
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has convened a meeting of the Federation Council on 14 September to discuss Russia's relations with its closest allies and its dialogue with countries far abroad.

Source: pro-Kremlin news agency TASS 

Quote: "We have several issues on the agenda, they concern the development of relations with our closest neighbours and allies, and we will also talk about ensuring Russia's interests in relations with countries far abroad."

Details: Sergey Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, was the first to report to Putin.

Reminder: 

  • Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un on 13 September at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East to conduct talks. 
  • News emerged on 14 September that Alexander Lukashenko, Putin’s ally and the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, was flying to meet Putin.

Advertisement: