Israeli police arrive in Uman for Rosh Hashanah period

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 14 September 2023, 13:45
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE

Israeli police have arrived in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, for the duration of the Rosh Hashanah celebration. They will be on duty with their Ukrainian counterparts.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "Israeli police have arrived in Uman for the duration of the celebration of Rosh Hashanah. Together with the Ukrainian police, they are on duty at the Hasidic pilgrimage sites.

Starting today, the foreign counterparts will be patrolling together with Ukrainian police officers and National Guard soldiers."

Details: 8,726 Hasidic pilgrims have crossed the state border at checkpoints since the beginning of the day. In total, about 30,000 pilgrims are expected to arrive in Ukraine.

Seven police posts are on duty 24 hours a day at the sites where pilgrims gather en masse. Foot patrols of the State Emergency Service have been drafted in as well.

A joint unit of the State Emergency Service will be deployed in Cherkasy Oblast until 19 September, as well as a mobile command post of the State Emergency Service, a tactical fire robot, a canine team, and a special radiation and chemical reconnaissance machine with its crew.

 PHOTO: MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE

Background: 

  • As of the morning of 13 September, 11,000 Hasidic pilgrims had arrived in Uman for the Rosh Hashanah holiday.
  • Last year 29,000 Hasidim arrived in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, despite the war in Ukraine.

