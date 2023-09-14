Ukrainian pilots complete Gripen fighter jets training

Pål Jonson, Minister of Defence of Sweden, has said Ukrainian pilots had completed introductory training on Swedish Gripen fighter jets.

Source: European Pravda citing Sveriges Radio

Quote: "Introductory training is completed and according to the report I received from the Armed Forces, the training went well."

Details: Introductory training included test flights on jets and its simulators, as well as briefings for ground personnel.

Jonson said the experience gained during such training will be the basis for determining whether there are conditions for sending Gripen jets to Ukraine.

Background:

