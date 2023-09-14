Ukrainian pilots complete Gripen fighter jets training
Pål Jonson, Minister of Defence of Sweden, has said Ukrainian pilots had completed introductory training on Swedish Gripen fighter jets.
Source: European Pravda citing Sveriges Radio
Quote: "Introductory training is completed and according to the report I received from the Armed Forces, the training went well."
Details: Introductory training included test flights on jets and its simulators, as well as briefings for ground personnel.
Jonson said the experience gained during such training will be the basis for determining whether there are conditions for sending Gripen jets to Ukraine.
Background:
- In August, the possibility of providing Ukraine with these jets was discussed during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Sweden.
- However, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson later said that his country needs Gripen fighter jets itself, so there were no plans to transfer them to Ukraine.
- Recently, media reported that the Swedish government might instruct the country's armed forces to assess the conditions for the transfer of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.
