Kremlin forbids propagandists even to mention mobilisation

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 14 September 2023, 15:22
Kremlin forbids propagandists even to mention mobilisation
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Kremlin-aligned media outlets have received a "strong request" from the Russian presidential administration to cover the "rumours" of a second wave of mobilisation as little as possible and not even to publish official refutations of the "rumours".

Source: Meduza, citing sources in Kremlin-aligned news outlets and Putin’s administration

Details: An employee of a Kremlin-aligned tabloid told Meduza that comments on mobilisation receive a large number of views and many people learn about so-called fake news from them. "And as we [in Russia] believe, if the government denies something, that means it will happen," the source said.

Meduza’s sources noted that the Russian presidential administration’s request applies to statements such as those made by Andrei Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defence Committee, particularly with regard to "refuting" information about a new wave of mobilisation.

Kartapolov infamously "denied" preparations for mobilisation in September 2022, shortly before it began.

Instead of news containing comments about possible mobilisation, the Kremlin suggested that propagandists focus on stories about the recruitment of contract soldiers, which is supposedly going "very well".

A source close to the Russian presidential administration explained that this is because the mere mention of mobilisation "is very disturbing to society": "It’s easier to talk about it as little as possible, there are fewer triggers," the source said.

It is reported that the Kremlin does not need such "anxiety" ahead of the 2024 presidential election: "It affects people's moods, and for some people, that [anxiety] could turn into inclinations to protest. They will vote against [Putin] or not turn up to vote," the source said.

At the same time, Meduza’s sources close to the Kremlin said they had no idea whether there will be a new wave of mobilisation in principle.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

