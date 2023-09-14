Ukraine's Foreign Ministry explains why there is no reason to continue EU ban on grain import

Ukraine expects that after 15 September, when the ban on grain exports to the EU expires, the European side will cancel all restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural production.

Source: European Pravda, citing Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: Nikolenko says that the European Commission has no reason to continue the ban due to five main reasons:

1. Ukraine and the European Union have created a joint coordination platform, which has worked out strategies to deal with all concerns voiced by some European countries.

2. The export of Ukrainian agricultural products is not the cause of destabilisation of the European market.

Despite the EU ban and the long-term absence of imports of Ukrainian grain, the problems of farmers in Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Hungary have not been resolved, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes.

The ministry emphasises that it is necessary that, first of all, their governments find national solutions, and certainly not at the expense of restrictions for Ukraine, for which Brussels has several support tools.

3. Bulgaria's decision to resume imports of Ukrainian grain only confirms the groundlessness of unilateral restrictive measures.

4.The artificial limitation of Ukrainian exports plays into the hands of the Russian Federation, a competitor of Ukraine in the world grain market.

The ministry says there are no bans for the Russian Federation on the EU market, while a reduction in Ukrainian grain supplies means an opportunity for Russia to earn more money for its war against Ukraine.

5. The import ban is illegal because it violates the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, as well as the principles and norms of the EU Single Market.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also welcomed Bulgaria's decision to resume imports of Ukrainian grain, and called on other EU member states neighbouring Ukraine to follow its example.

Commenting on the expiration of the ban on importing Ukrainian grain, the European Commission stated that there is no decision at the EU level yet.

On 12 September, the Polish government adopted a resolution declaring its intention to extend the ban at the national level if it is not extended by the EU.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine would request the arbitration of the World Trade Organisation if Poland blocked the export of Ukrainian grain.

