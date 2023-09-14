All Sections
New US sanctions package hits Russian oligarchs and companies that help Russian troops

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 18:08
New US sanctions package hits Russian oligarchs and companies that help Russian troops
stock PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The US Department of the Treasury announced on 14 September another sanctions package against Russian oligarchs, officials and companies involved in Russia's military industry which facilitate their country's aggression against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a press release from the US Department of the Treasury

Details: Almost 100 individuals and legal entities in total have been added to the Treasury Department’s sanctions list. The US State Department has additionally implemented visa restrictions against over 70 Russian citizens.

"Today’s sanctions focus on persons benefiting from, supporting, and sustaining Russia’s brutal war of choice against Ukraine," the Treasury Department said in its statement.

Among the individuals sanctioned are Andrey Bokarev, President of the Russian manufacturer JSC Transmashholding, who has connections to Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Bokarev's wife Olga. Bokarev's business partner Iskandar Mahmudov, who founded JSC Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company, and his son Dzhahangir are also subject to these sanctions.

Personal sanctions of the US have also been imposed on Shoigu’s deputy Alexey Krivoruchko, and Mkrtych Okroian, Head Engineer at the Soyuz aviation engine construction facility and a member of the board of directors of the Balashikha foundry and mechanical plant (also previously sanctioned), and his family.

Moreover, a number of companies in the Russian military industry are also subject to restrictions: the Gavrilov-Yamsky engineering plant Agat of JSC Zvezda, which is part of Rostech, the Engineering Research Institute, and the Ulyanovsk Ammunition Plant.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the US has been gradually imposing sanctions against Russian citizens and businesses that belong to the Russian military industry.

This week, during the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un to Russia, the US threatened to aggressively apply existing sanctions against North Korea and to implement new ones if Pyongyang supplies Russia with weaponry for its war in Ukraine.

