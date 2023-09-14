Zelenskyy holds meeting with Jewish community representatives ahead of Rosh Hashanah

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with representatives of the Jewish community, in particular with rabbis and military personnel, as the Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, approaches.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Soldiers and rabbis from Bila Tserkva, Berdychiv, Vinnytsia, Hadiach, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske, Kyiv, Luhansk, Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih, Kropyvnytskyi, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Uman, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi joined the meeting.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I want to thank you for what you do, that you are always in Ukraine and always with Ukraine, that you support everyone. Secondly, [I'd like to thank you] for your prayer, and I congratulate you on your holiday – the Jewish New Year, and I wish health and peace to all of you, your families, loved ones and people that you help. Thank you for bringing this peace closer with your work, prayers and activities."

Background:

Israeli police arrived in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, on 14 September for the duration of the Rosh Hashanah celebration. They will be on duty with their Ukrainian counterparts.

During the day, 8,726 Hasidic pilgrims crossed the state border via checkpoints. In total, about 30,000 pilgrims are expected to arrive.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!