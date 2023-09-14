All Sections
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Jewish community representatives ahead of Rosh Hashanah

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 18:51
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Jewish community representatives ahead of Rosh Hashanah
SCREENSHOT: VIDEO OF THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with representatives of the Jewish community, in particular with rabbis and military personnel, as the Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, approaches.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Soldiers and rabbis from Bila Tserkva, Berdychiv, Vinnytsia, Hadiach, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske, Kyiv, Luhansk, Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih, Kropyvnytskyi, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Uman, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi joined the meeting.

Quote: "I want to thank you for what you do, that you are always in Ukraine and always with Ukraine, that you support everyone. Secondly, [I'd like to thank you] for your prayer, and I congratulate you on your holiday – the Jewish New Year, and I wish health and peace to all of you, your families, loved ones and people that you help. Thank you for bringing this peace closer with your work, prayers and activities."

Background

  • Israeli police arrived in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, on 14 September for the duration of the Rosh Hashanah celebration. They will be on duty with their Ukrainian counterparts.
  • During the day, 8,726 Hasidic pilgrims crossed the state border via checkpoints. In total, about 30,000 pilgrims are expected to arrive.

