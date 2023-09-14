Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian patrol ship – Defence Intelligence

The Sergey Kotov is one of the two Russian patrol ships that the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck on the morning of 14 September.

Source: Ukraine's Digital Transformation Ministers Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram; sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: Mykhailo Fedorov shared a video of an uncrewed surface vessel attacking a Russian ship. The Defence Intelligence confirms to Ukrainska Pravda that the video shows the destruction of the Sergey Kotov patrol ship.

Background: The Defence Forces of Ukraine launched attacks on two Russian patrol ships in the southwestern part of the Black Sea on the morning of 14 September.

