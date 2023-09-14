All Sections
Ukrainian forces report strikes on two Russian ships in Black Sea

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 20:23
Ukrainian forces report strikes on two Russian ships in Black Sea
Patrol ship of project 22160 Photo - Rosoboronexport

The Defence Forces of Ukraine launched attacks on two Russian patrol ships in the southwestern part of the Black Sea on the morning of 14 September.

Source: StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On 14 September 2023, the Defence Forces launched attacks on two patrol ships of the Vasiliy Bykov, Project 22160, of the occupying Russian fleet in the southwestern part of the Black Sea. The ships have been damaged."

Note: The Project 22160 is a class of patrol ships. There are four of them at sea in Russia – Vasiliy Bykov, Dmitry Rogachev, Pavel Derzhavin and Sergey Kotov.

Background: Explosions rang out in occupied Yevpatoriia, Crimea, on the morning of 14 September. The Russian Defence Ministry reported a drone attack on Crimea and an attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov by unmanned surface vessels (USV).

