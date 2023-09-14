All Sections
Ukraine's new defence minister speaks with Stoltenberg and Borrell for first time

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 22:28
Ukraine's new defence minister speaks with Stoltenberg and Borrell for first time
RUSTEM UMEROV HAD A TELEPHONE CONVERSATION WITH JENS STOLTENBERG. PHOTO: UMEROV on social media

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine's new defence minister, who was appointed last week, held his first telephone conversations with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and top EU diplomat Josep Borrell on Thursday.

Source: European Pravda, citing Umierov’s post on social networks.

Details: The Defence Minister held "productive negotiations" with Stoltenberg, during which he discussed the implementation of the decisions of the Vilnius summit and joint work on the Road Map of Ukraine-NATO interoperability.

"I informed my colleague about the operational situation at the battlefront and results of our offensive operation," Umierov added.

With Borrell, he discussed ways to improve the provision of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

"Freedom can only be protected by collective action, which requires an effective common security architecture in Europe. We are working on it. Together to victory," the minister added.

Background:

  • At the beginning of the week, Umierov also held the first telephone conversation with Lloyd Austin, the head of the US Pentagon.
  • On 6 September, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) approved the appointment of Rustem Umierov, the former head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, as the Minister of Defence of Ukraine after the resignation of Oleksii Reznikov.

