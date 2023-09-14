All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy announces creation of military Ombudsman's office

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 23:01
Zelenskyy announces creation of military Ombudsman's office
Photo: President’s Office

On 14 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a new institution, the military Ombudsman's office, which will help protect the rights of servicemen.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 14 September 

Quote: "Today I will note the joint work of Rustem Umierov with the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on such a new institution as the military ombudsman. This is really necessary. It is necessary that there is a powerful system of  protection of soldiers' rights in the defence sector itself."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also noted the opening of a field office of the International Criminal Court in Ukraine. He noted that there is full cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General, all Ukrainian law enforcement institutions and the International Criminal Court. This will help law enforcement agencies bring Russian war criminals to responsibility faster. A field office has been launched in Ukraine and this is the largest representation of the court outside The Hague.

Background: On 9 September, Rustem Umierov, the newly appointed Defence Minister of Ukraine, announced the potential introduction of a new position, a military ombudsman.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: