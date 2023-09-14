Zelenskyy announces creation of military Ombudsman's office

On 14 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a new institution, the military Ombudsman's office, which will help protect the rights of servicemen.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 14 September

Quote: "Today I will note the joint work of Rustem Umierov with the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on such a new institution as the military ombudsman. This is really necessary. It is necessary that there is a powerful system of protection of soldiers' rights in the defence sector itself."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted the opening of a field office of the International Criminal Court in Ukraine. He noted that there is full cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General, all Ukrainian law enforcement institutions and the International Criminal Court. This will help law enforcement agencies bring Russian war criminals to responsibility faster. A field office has been launched in Ukraine and this is the largest representation of the court outside The Hague.

Background: On 9 September, Rustem Umierov, the newly appointed Defence Minister of Ukraine, announced the potential introduction of a new position, a military ombudsman.

