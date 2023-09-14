All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy announces creation of military Ombudsman's office

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 23:01
Zelenskyy announces creation of military Ombudsman's office
Photo: President’s Office

On 14 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a new institution, the military Ombudsman's office, which will help protect the rights of servicemen.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 14 September 

Quote: "Today I will note the joint work of Rustem Umierov with the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on such a new institution as the military ombudsman. This is really necessary. It is necessary that there is a powerful system of  protection of soldiers' rights in the defence sector itself."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also noted the opening of a field office of the International Criminal Court in Ukraine. He noted that there is full cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General, all Ukrainian law enforcement institutions and the International Criminal Court. This will help law enforcement agencies bring Russian war criminals to responsibility faster. A field office has been launched in Ukraine and this is the largest representation of the court outside The Hague.

Background: On 9 September, Rustem Umierov, the newly appointed Defence Minister of Ukraine, announced the potential introduction of a new position, a military ombudsman.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: