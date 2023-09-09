New Ukraine's Defence Minister plans to bring in new position of military ombudsman

UMIEROV AT THE YES FORUM IN KYIV, PHOTO: THE OFFICIAL ON FACEBOOK

Rustem Umierov, the newly appointed Defence Minister of Ukraine, has announced the potential introduction of a new position, a military ombudsman.

Source: Umierov during the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) in Kyiv, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We will focus on human lives; we will focus on our people. And that is why we are likely to introduce a new position called the military ombudsman, who will deal with the military needs of the people and our soldiers [in particular]."

Details: Umierov stressed that it is a soldier's right to be fully equipped and have everything necessary for the fight so as to gain victory. The minister vowed that everything necessary would be procured and Ukraine would prevail.

Background:

On 6 September, the Ukrainian parliament approved the appointment of Rustem Umerov, former Head of the State Property Fund, as Ukraine’s Defence Minister.

Umierov's top priorities include a full-fledged audit and Ukrainian domestic defence production.

