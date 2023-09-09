All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


New Ukraine's Defence Minister plans to bring in new position of military ombudsman

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 9 September 2023, 22:49
New Ukraine's Defence Minister plans to bring in new position of military ombudsman
UMIEROV AT THE YES FORUM IN KYIV, PHOTO: THE OFFICIAL ON FACEBOOK

Rustem Umierov, the newly appointed Defence Minister of Ukraine, has announced the potential introduction of a new position, a military ombudsman.

Source: Umierov during the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) in Kyiv, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We will focus on human lives; we will focus on our people. And that is why we are likely to introduce a new position called the military ombudsman, who will deal with the military needs of the people and our soldiers [in particular]."

Advertisement:

Details: Umierov stressed that it is a soldier's right to be fully equipped and have everything necessary for the fight so as to gain victory. The minister vowed that everything necessary would be procured and Ukraine would prevail.

Read also: Zelenskyy's fourth defence minister: why the president is replacing Oleksii Reznikov with Rustem Umierov

Background:

  • On 6 September, the Ukrainian parliament approved the appointment of Rustem Umerov, former Head of the State Property Fund, as Ukraine’s Defence Minister.
  • Umierov's top priorities include a full-fledged audit and Ukrainian domestic defence production.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: