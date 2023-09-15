All Sections
Russians hit transport facility in Nikopol district

Iryna BalachukFriday, 15 September 2023, 07:58

Russian forces have shelled Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, hitting an infrastructure facility.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; local media Pershyi Miskyi. Kryvyi Rih

Quote from Lysak: "Nikopol district suffered from attacks again at night. The enemy shelled the district with heavy artillery twice. The Russian invaders damaged an infrastructure facility in Chervonohryhorivka hromada." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Pershyi Miskyi. Kryvyi Rih said the Russians hit a transport facility.

The shelling caused dry grass to catch fire, but it was promptly extinguished.

Russian forces also attacked Marhanets hromada. There were no casualties reported.

Advertisement: