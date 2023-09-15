All Sections
Polish president plans to meet with Zelenskyy in New York

Friday, 15 September 2023, 08:51
Polish president plans to meet with Zelenskyy in New York
Presidents Zelenskyy and Duda. Photo: President's Office

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Polish press agency PAP

Quote from Duda: "Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and I agreed to meet in New York in the coming days. Among other things, we will talk about grain [export – ed.]."

Details: Duda emphasised that Poland is not interested in Ukrainian grain being sold on its market, because the country "has to protect its interests", adding that at the same time Poland is trying to help Ukraine.

Background:

  • The European Commission imposed a temporary restriction on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to five EU member states: Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. They claimed that the large volumes of Ukrainian grain exports affect their market and harm the interests of farmers.
  • In June, the EU decided to extend the restrictions until 15 September, promising that this would be the last such decision. However, now they say that they haven't made a final decision yet.
  • On 12 September, the Polish government adopted a resolution declaring its intentions to extend the ban at national level if it is not extended at EU level. 
  • Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced an appeal for arbitration by the World Trade Organization in response.

Read also: September 15 Crisis: New Test for Ukraine-Poland Relations

