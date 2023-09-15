All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hungary threatens to block Sweden's entry into NATO because of "offensive" video

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 09:22
Hungary threatens to block Sweden's entry into NATO because of offensive video
Nato Flag. Photo: Getty Images

Hungary is threatening to stop Sweden from joining NATO over a 10-minute allegedly offensive Swedish video.

Source: European Pravda citing Brussels-based independent online newspaper Euobserver

Details: The video "definitely does not help your continuously raised demand to be fulfilled," Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said personally in a letter  to Sweden's foreign minister on Thursday (14 September), referring to Sweden's request for Hungary to ratify its bid to join NATO.

Advertisement:

The video was "fake information" that "democracy has been on a backslide in Hungary in the recent years [sic]," Szijjarto added in his official complaint.

The offending video was produced by UR, a Swedish public service broadcaster whose content is not influenced by the Swedish government.

It does not say anything that is not widely recognised in Europe.

The European Commission has initiated sanctions against Hungary and withheld billions of euros due to the thuggish rule of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The European Parliament has declared that Hungary "is no longer a full democracy".

But on Thursday, half of Orbán's government unexpectedly came out against the short Swedish film.

Quote: "Shocking Swedish government-approved educational video attacking Hungary! How do we convince Hungarian MPs to support Sweden's [NATO] membership when our democracy is repeatedly questioned, insulting our voters?", said the PM's chief political advisor Balázs Orbán.

Gergely Gulyás, a senior ruling party MP, added: "If the film is played in state schools, it means that Sweden is doing everything to prevent Hungary from ratifying its accession to NATO".

The sudden outcry came after Hungary announced at a NATO summit in July that it was ready to proceed with ratification.

Ágnes Vadai, an MP from the opposition Democratic Coalition party, says that the apparent reversal makes the country look silly on the international stage.

Türkiye and Hungary have not yet ratified Sweden's membership of NATO. For a long time, Ankara played a key role in blocking Swedish accession due to Stockholm's alleged connivance with terrorists, as well as after a series of Koran-burning actions in Sweden which angered many Muslim countries, including Türkiye.

Background:

  • In July, at the Vilnius NATO summit, Türkiye agreed to unblock the ratification process of Sweden's accession to the Alliance in exchange for help in rapprochement with the European Union.
  • Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he will submit the ratification of Sweden's NATO bid to parliament in October when the legislature reconvenes after the summer recess.
  • At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Sweden will finally become a member of the Alliance this autumn.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: