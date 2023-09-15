Putin meets with Lukashenko to tell him about Kim Jong Un and his "stable" economy

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the beginning of a meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed president of Belarus, that he would tell him about his "stable" economy and the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Putin: "I want to inform you in detail that we are completing the budget process. Everything is stable and reliable here. Why do I say this? Because the state of the Russian economy usually reflects our interaction within the framework of the union state. Because of this, we have mutual questions and obligations".

"I recently had a meeting with the leader of the North Korean Republic. I wanted to inform you about how the discussion about the situation in the region went. And regarding our most pressing issue, about the situation on the ‘Ukrainian front."

Background:

During a meeting with Putin, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un raised a glass to the health of his Russian counterpart, "comrade" Vladimir Putin, and said he was "confident of Russia's success" in the so-called special military operation, i.e. in the war against Ukraine.

