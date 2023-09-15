All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin meets with Lukashenko to tell him about Kim Jong Un and his "stable" economy

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 15 September 2023, 12:26
Putin meets with Lukashenko to tell him about Kim Jong Un and his stable economy
Photo: RIA Novosti 

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the beginning of a meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed president of Belarus, that he would tell him about his "stable" economy and the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. 

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti 

Quote from Putin: "I want to inform you in detail that we are completing the budget process. Everything is stable and reliable here. Why do I say this? Because the state of the Russian economy usually reflects our interaction within the framework of the union state. Because of this, we have mutual questions and obligations". 

Advertisement:

"I recently had a meeting with the leader of the North Korean Republic. I wanted to inform you about how the discussion about the situation in the region went. And regarding our most pressing issue, about the situation on the ‘Ukrainian front."

Background:

  • During a meeting with Putin, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un raised a glass to the health of his Russian counterpart, "comrade" Vladimir Putin, and said he was "confident of Russia's success" in the so-called special military operation, i.e. in the war against Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: