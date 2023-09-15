All Sections
Putin meets with Lukashenko to tell him about Kim Jong Un and his "stable" economy

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 15 September 2023, 12:26
Putin meets with Lukashenko to tell him about Kim Jong Un and his stable economy
Photo: RIA Novosti 

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the beginning of a meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed president of Belarus, that he would tell him about his "stable" economy and the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. 

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti 

Quote from Putin: "I want to inform you in detail that we are completing the budget process. Everything is stable and reliable here. Why do I say this? Because the state of the Russian economy usually reflects our interaction within the framework of the union state. Because of this, we have mutual questions and obligations". 

Advertisement:

"I recently had a meeting with the leader of the North Korean Republic. I wanted to inform you about how the discussion about the situation in the region went. And regarding our most pressing issue, about the situation on the ‘Ukrainian front."

Background:

  • During a meeting with Putin, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un raised a glass to the health of his Russian counterpart, "comrade" Vladimir Putin, and said he was "confident of Russia's success" in the so-called special military operation, i.e. in the war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

