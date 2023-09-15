Explosion in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka: Russian aerial bomb strike reported
An explosion rang out in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka on the afternoon of 15 September and it later became known that an aerial bomb dropped by the Russians had fallen in a residential area.
Source: National Resistance Center (NRC) on Telegram
Quote from NCR: "Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion in Nova Kakhovka was caused by the fall of a Russian aerial bomb. The enemy launched guided aerial bombs from their planes, one of which hit a residential area of the temporarily occupied city. There are casualties."
Details: The NCR also published a photo from the scene. It shows two damaged 5-storey buildings.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!