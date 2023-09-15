All Sections
Explosion in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka: Russian aerial bomb strike reported

Iryna BalachukFriday, 15 September 2023, 12:41
Explosion in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka: Russian aerial bomb strike reported
Photo: NRC

An explosion rang out in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka on the afternoon of 15 September and it later became known that an aerial bomb dropped by the Russians had fallen in a residential area. 

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC) on Telegram 

Quote from NCR: "Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion in Nova Kakhovka was caused by the fall of a Russian aerial bomb. The enemy launched guided aerial bombs from their planes, one of which hit a residential area of the temporarily occupied city. There are casualties." 

PHOTO: NRC 

Details: The NCR also published a photo from the scene. It shows two damaged 5-storey buildings.

