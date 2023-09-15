All Sections
Russians now have far less missiles than in 2022 – Ukrainian Air Force

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 15 September 2023, 13:36
Russians now have far less missiles than in 2022 – Ukrainian Air Force
YURII IHNAT. PHOTO: UKRAINIAN AIR FORCE

Russia currently has far fewer missiles left than it had in 2022.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, during the 24/7 national joint newscast on 15 September

Quote: "It should be clarified that there are several times fewer missiles [in Russia] as of autumn 2023 than there were in 2022.

But the production of missiles continues; they produce them, and there are western components in them. And the western media also emphasise that no matter how the sanctions work, Russia is continuing to obtain spare parts for missiles."   

Background:

  • Earlier, The New York Times reported that Russia has managed to overcome sanctions pressure and is now able to produce more missiles than it did before the full-scale invasion.
  • Russia began systematically shelling Ukrainian power facilities in the autumn of 2022.

