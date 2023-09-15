Ukrainian blogger hiding in Russia passed intelligence for missile strikes on Mykolaiv to Russian secret services

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has discovered new crimes by Yurii Podoliaka, a blogger with millions of followers, who is hiding from justice in Russia: he had obtained intelligence data to guide the Russian missile strikes on the city of Mykolaiv.

Source: SSU; Mykolaiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: This spring, the SSU officers recorded his participation in information and psychological operations against Ukraine, which were commissioned by Russian secret services.

The evidence of Podoliaka's involvement in directing the Russian missile strikes on Mykolaiv at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion has now been established.

Under the procedural supervision of the Mykolaiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, the resident of Sumy Oblast, 48, who has been in Russia since 2014 and is a well-known pro-Russian journalist and blogger, was served in absentia with a notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law (Article 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In order to guide Russian fire on the city of Mykolaiv, the defendant received intelligence from his informant, the former head of the Mykolaiv District Prosecutor's Office, who is currently serving a life sentence for high treason.

Podoliaka forwarded the information he received from the former official to his handlers from the Russian secret services.

The Russians were most interested in the locations of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and the aftermath of Russian bombardments of the city.

The traitorous prosecutor also passed on the intelligence to the Russians regarding daily passwords at Ukrainian checkpoints, data on Russian prisoners of war, the places where they were held, information on killed soldiers, data on perished soldiers of Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the effects and aftermath of Russian attacks on military and civilian targets in the city of Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv Oblast.

The investigation found that Podoliaka and his informant communicated via Telegram app through text messages.

Based on the evidence collected, SSU investigators additionally served the blogger with a notice of suspicion under Article 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect passed important operational and service information to the Russian secret services, particularly daily passwords at checkpoints in the oblast.

The defendant is currently in the Russian Federation.

The special pre-trial investigation is underway by a team of investigators of the SSU branch in Mykolaiv Oblast.

