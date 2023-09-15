Military production emphasis: Army of Drones to be financed for over US$1.2 billion

Approximately 48 billion hryvnias (roughly US$1.29 billion) will be allocated for the Army of Drones government initiative, and another 48 billion hryvnias will be allocated for the production of weapons and ammunition.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference, reported by Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "The focus of our production is drones. The Ukrainian Army of Drones is fully launched, working, and 40 billion hryvnias [roughly US$1.08 billion] have been funded by the government this year. We will continue this funding."

Details: The Prime Minister also stressed that the country will finance the production of ammunition, equipment, armoured vehicles, as well as Ukraine's missile program.

Shmyhal said that these costs will be financed through the individual income tax.

In particular, the individual income tax will amount to about 96 billion hryvnias (roughly US$2.58 billion) and will be allocated for defence needs, with approximately half going to the Ukrainian production of weapons, equipment and ammunition, and another half to the Army of Drones.

