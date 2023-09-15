All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belgium to provide F-16s for training of Ukrainian pilots

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 18:06
Belgium to provide F-16s for training of Ukrainian pilots
Photo: Getty Images

On Friday 15 September, the Belgian government approved the country's participation in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets as part of an aircraft coalition aimed at supplying fighter jets of this type to Ukraine and training personnel to fly them.

Source: Le Soir, citing Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder, reported by European Pravda

Details: In accordance with the Belgian government’s decision, six Ukrainian instructors and four mission planners will be trained in Belgium so that they can subsequently train Ukrainian pilots and other personnel on F-16s.

Advertisement:

In addition, in the coming weeks, the Belgian Ministry of Defence will send a group of three servicemen to a training centre for Ukrainian F-16 pilots in Denmark, which has made its Skrydstrup air base in the south of the country available for this purpose.

And in 2024, the Belgian Defence Ministry will send two two-seat F-16B jet trainers to Denmark for advanced training, as well as a contingent of about 50 military personnel, mostly technicians, who will be responsible for the deployment of F-16s.

Quote from Dedonder: "In addition to this important contribution to the preparation and commissioning of F-16s, our government is officially pledging its support to help implement this new capability, essential to the modernisation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

Background:

  • Ukrainian pilots are known to have begun training on F-16 fighter jets in Denmark. It is also known that Greece and Portugal will join in the training of Ukrainians on F-16s.
  • Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway have announced their decision to provide F-16s to Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: