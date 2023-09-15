Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: current and future special operations, weapons supply discussed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 15 September.

Quote: "Held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. We had a detailed review of the situation at the front on all fronts. We heard reports of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief and commanders: Kharkiv Oblast, Luhansk Oblast, Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, south. There were reports from intelligence."

Details: Zelenskyy said that the meeting heard a report on completed special operations and put thought into planning future ones.

Apart from that, the issue of the supply of weapons, ammunition and everything necessary for the front was considered.

"We heard a great report of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry on the current dynamics of own production and the prospects for its increase," Zelenskyy emphasised.

