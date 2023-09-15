All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: current and future special operations, weapons supply discussed

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 15 September 2023, 19:35
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: current and future special operations, weapons supply discussed
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 15 September.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. We had a detailed review of the situation at the front on all fronts. We heard reports of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief and commanders: Kharkiv Oblast, Luhansk Oblast, Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, south. There were reports from intelligence."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said that the meeting heard a report on completed special operations and put thought into planning future ones.

Apart from that, the issue of the supply of weapons, ammunition and everything necessary for the front was considered.

"We heard a great report of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry on the current dynamics of own production and the prospects for its increase," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: